Mariners star Julio Rodríguez day-to-day with sprained ankle after crashing into outfield fence

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez is day-to-day with a sprained right ankle after crashing into the center-field fence while trying to catch a long drive hit by Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez. Rodríguez grabbed his ankle in pain and remained on the ground for a few minutes before walking off the field with athletic trainer Taylor Bennett and manager Scott Servais in the sixth inning. The two-time All-Star and 2022 AL Rookie of the Year was replaced in center field by Victor Robles, who shifted over from right. The initial X-rays on Rodríguez’s ankle were negative, according to Servais, and the 23-year-old outfielder will likely undergo an MRI before returning to the lineup. Alvarez ended up with an RBI triple and hit for the cycle in Seattle’s 6-4 victory.

