Mariners star Julio Rodríguez day-to-day with sprained ankle after crashing into outfield fence

By SHANE LANTZ The Associated Press
Seattle Mariners centerfielder Julio Rodriguez hold his leg after crashing into the outfield wall while trying to catch the ball during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephen Brashear]

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez is day-to-day with a sprained right ankle after crashing into the center-field fence while trying to catch a long drive hit by Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez. Rodríguez grabbed his ankle in pain and remained on the ground for a few minutes before walking off the field with athletic trainer Taylor Bennett and manager Scott Servais in the sixth inning. The two-time All-Star and 2022 AL Rookie of the Year was replaced in center field by Victor Robles, who shifted over from right. The initial X-rays on Rodríguez’s ankle were negative, according to Servais, and the 23-year-old outfielder will likely undergo an MRI before returning to the lineup. Alvarez ended up with an RBI triple and hit for the cycle in Seattle’s 6-4 victory.

