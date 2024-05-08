Mariners send starting pitcher Hancock to Triple-A and put reliever Tayler Saucedo on injured list

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have sent starting pitcher Emerson Hancock to Triple-A Tacoma and placed reliever Tayler Saucedo on the 15-day injured list with a hyperextended right knee. Hancock is 3-3 with a 5.24 ERA in seven starts and six home runs allowed in 34 1/3 innings. The Mariners are expected to insert Bryan Woo in the rotation the next time Hancock’s turn comes up. Woo has not pitched yet this season because of inflammation in his elbow. Saucedo was injured while covering first base.

