Mariners scratch right-hander Bryan Woo from start against White Sox

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle right-hander Bryan Woo has been scratched, and the Mariners say they are awaiting results from an MRI on his right arm. The 24-year-old Woo had been set to face Chicago White Sox rookie Drew Thorp. But he was replaced by Mariners left-hander Jhonathan Diaz. Woo spent the first month of the season on the injured list with elbow inflammation. He returned on May 10 and went 3-0 with a 1.07 ERA in his first six starts.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.