Mariners rookie Bryan Woo’s grandparents have plenty to celebrate watching grandson pitch

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bryan Woo took the mound for the Seattle Mariners across the bay from where he grew up in Alameda with his grandparents watching every moment as family gathered in a suite high above the diamond for this special occasion. John Woo attended his first game at Oracle Park after recently turning 93, and Nancy is 85. They are about to celebrate 64 years of marriage on July 19, too.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.