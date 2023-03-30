Mariners’ Rodríguez ready for 2nd season of ‘J-Rod Show’

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez sent a buzz through T-Mobile Park, whether it was the second-deck home runs or running down flyballs in center field. And this was just the workout day for the Seattle Mariners. The reigning AL rookie of the year seems more than ready for the start of the regular season against Cleveland. It’s a far cry from a year ago when everything was new for Rodríguez. But he showed he could handle the pressure and expectations of last season when he helped Seattle snap its 21-year playoff drought as the Mariners reached the postseason as a wild card team. The goal this season is closing the gap with Houston in the AL West.

