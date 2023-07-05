Mariners’ Rodríguez and Kirby among All-Star injury replacements for July 11 game

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez and right-hander George Kirby, Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco and Houston outfielder Kyle Tucker were added to the American League All-Star roster as injury replacements and Pittsburgh closer David Bednar was picked for the National League team. Rodríguez replaced Houston outfielder Yordan Alvarez, Kirby took over from Tampa Bay left-hander Shane McClanahan, Franco filled the spot of New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, and Tucker substituted for Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout. Bednar replaced Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw. Rodríguez and Kirby join right-hander Luis Castillo, the only Mariners player initially selected.

