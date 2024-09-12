Mariners righty Bryan Woo loses perfect game in 7th inning on homer by Fernando Tatis Jr.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo lost his bid for a perfect game with one out in the seventh inning when San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a solo home run. Woo retired the first 19 batters, but left an elevated fastball on the inner half of the plate and Tatis was able to keep the line shot fair down the left field line to end Woo’s bid for perfection. Woo, in his second season in the majors, was trying to become the first pitcher to throw a perfect game since Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees shut down the Oakland Athletics in an 11–0 win on June 28, 2023.

