Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo cleared after scans and could rejoin rotation next week

SEATTLE (AP) — Bryan Woo could rejoin the Seattle Mariners’ rotation sometime next week after an MRI on his right arm came back clean, says general manager Justin Hollander. Woo was scratched ahead of his scheduled start on Tuesday due to discomfort in his right forearm. Woo did not throw his bullpen session this week and “didn’t feel great,” the day before his scheduled start. Hollander said that with the MRI confirming there’s no major issues, Woo will resume his throwing program with an eye on being reinserted into the Mariners’ rotation sometime next week during their road trip.

