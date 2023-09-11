Mariners reinstate Jarred Kelenic off injured list less than 2 months after breaking foot

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have reinstated outfielder Jarred Kelenic off the injured list less than two months after he broke a bone in his left foot by kicking a cooler out of frustration. Kelenic’s return is a needed boost for Seattle following a disappointing 3-7 road trip that has left the Mariners 2½ games behind in the AL West race and holding a slim lead for the final wild-card spot in the American League. Seattle opens a six-game homestand on Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Kelenic was hitting .252 with 11 homers and 45 RBIs in 90 games prior to getting hurt.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.