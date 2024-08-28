Mariners reinstate J.P. Crawford from injured list, option Dominic Canzone

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners reinstated shortstop J.P. Crawford from the 10-day injured list and optioned outfielder Dominic Canzone to Triple-A Tacoma. The Mariners shortstop has been on the IL since July 23 with a right hand fracture. Crawford was hit on the hand by Los Angeles Angels lefty Tyler Anderson in the first inning in July, and made a pair of rehab appearances in Tacoma this weekend. Crawford, who has been the Mariners shortstop since 2019, is in the midst of a frustrating season at the plate after his breakout 2023. Crawford hit .266 in 145 games last season with a career-high 19 homers and 65 RBI.

