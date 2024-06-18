Mariners reinstate 1B Ty France from 10-day injured list and designate C Seby Zavala

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Seattle Mariners reinstated first baseman Ty France from the 10-day injured list ahead of the series opener against Cleveland. France had been out for a little more than a week after suffering a hairline fracture in his right heel when he was hit by a pitch in a game against Kansas City. After a slow start, France had raised hit batting average to .251 with seven homers and 27 RBIs. Seattle designated for assignment catcher Seby Zavala, a move which could end up seeing Mitch Garver get more time behind the plate as the primary backup to Cal Raleigh.

