Mariners put lefty Marco Gonzales on IL with forearm strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have placed left-hander Marco Gonzales on the 15-day injured list with a left forearm strain. Manager Scott Servais says he has no details on Gonzales’ injury. The 31-year-old didn’t make the trip to Texas. Right-hander Bryan Woo was set to make his major league debut in Gonzales’ spot in the rotation against Texas on Saturday. Servais says Gonzales reported discomfort during his most recent start against Pittsburgh.

