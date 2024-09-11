Mariners place starter Luis Castillo on the 15-day IL sidelining him for the stretch run

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners placed right-hander Luis Castillo on the 15-day injured list due to a hamstring injury, taking away one of their top arms for the stretch run. Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said Castillo was going to receive an injection in the hamstring in the hope of speeding up the healing process and raise the likelihood that it will only be two weeks that he is sidelined. Hollander said Castillo suffered a Grade 2 strain in his left hamstring in Sunday’s win over St. Louis. Castillo was pitching in the fourth inning when he felt the injury. Seattle also moved right-handed reliever Yimi García to the 60-day injured list ending his season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.