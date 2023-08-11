Mariners place SS J.P. Crawford on concussion injured list following collision

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have placed shortstop J.P. Crawford on the 7-day concussion injured list. The move is a blow to the playoff-contending club as it opens a weekend series against AL-best Baltimore. Crawford collided with third baseman Eugenio Suárez as both went for a groundball in the fourth inning of Seattle’s victory on San Diego on Wednesday. The move to the IL was retroactive to Thursday. Crawford is enjoying the best season of his career at the plate, batting .266 with 10 homers and 38 RBIs while hitting in the leadoff spot for most of the year.

