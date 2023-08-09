Mariners place rookie RHP Bryan Woo on 15-day injured list with forearm inflammation

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have placed rookie right-hander Bryan Woo on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his right forearm. Seattle is expected to fill Woo’s spot in the starting rotation by promoting top pitching prospect Emerson Hancock from Double-A Arkansas. Woo pitched six innings Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two runs and four hits. Mariners manager Scott Servais says the 23-year-old Woo didn’t feel “100 percent” following a bullpen session. Woo is 1-3 with a 4.75 ERA in 11 starts with Seattle since being promoted from Arkansas in early June.

