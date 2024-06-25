Mariners place right-hander Bryan Woo on 15-day IL with a strained hamstring

ST. PETERSBURG Fla. (AP) — Seattle Mariners starter Bryan Woo has been placed on the 15-day injured list, one day after straining his right hamstring. The right-hander was hurt on a pitch Monday night to Tampa Bay’s Taylor Walls in the fourth innng. He couldn’t complete a warmup pitch after pushing off the rubber with his right leg, and walked slowly off the mound. His ERA through eight starts this season is 1.77 to go with a 3-1 record. Righty Collin Snider was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.

