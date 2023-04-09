Mariners place pitcher Andrés Muñoz on 15-day injured list

CLEVELAND (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Andrés Muñoz was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right deltoid strain. He led AL relievers in strikeouts last season, but had ankle surgery in November and didn’t pitch in spring training until mid-March. Right-hander Matt Festa was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Right-handers Justin Topa and JB Bukauskas have been recalled from Tacoma. Infielder Evan White has been recalled from Tacoma and placed on the 60-day IL with a left adductor strain.

