Mariners place LHP Robbie Ray on 15-day injured list

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners placed starter Robbie Ray on the 15-day injured list with a left flexor strain. After going through the entire 2022 season with none of Seattle’s starting pitchers missing a start due to injury, it took two games for the Mariners; rotation to be impacted. Ray had a rocky outing in his first start of the season on Friday night in a 9-4 loss to Cleveland. Ray failed to make it through the fourth inning, issued five walks and overall struggled badly with his control. Ray has been incredibly durable for most of his career. Ray won the the AL Cy Young Award in 2021 with Toronto.

