Mariners place Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford on 10-day injured list; Ty France cut

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners placed center fielder Julio Rodríguez on the 10-day injured list as his right ankle injury hasn’t responded to treatment as quickly as the team had hoped. Rodríguez wasn’t the only significant loss for Seattle as shortstop J.P. Crawford joined him on the injured list after sustaining a hairline fracture in his right pinky finger after getting hit by a pitch in Monday’s game. The two injuries are major blows to a Seattle that has seen a 10-game lead in the AL West disappear in barely a month after going 9-18 since June 19. Along with the injuries, Seattle designated for assignment first baseman Ty France.

