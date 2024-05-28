Mariners place Jorge Polanco on 10-day injured list due to troublesome hamstring

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners placed second baseman Jorge Polanco on the 10-day injured list after a recurrence of tightness in his right hamstring. Polanco missed seven games earlier this month due to tightness in the hamstring. He returned to the lineup last Wednesday in New York, but left Sunday’s game in Washington early after feeling the hamstring tighten up again. Polanco has struggled at the plate in his first season with the Mariners. He’s hitting .195 with two doubles, five home runs and 14 RBIs in 46 games. Polanco was limited to just 80 games last season with Minnesota due to ankle, knee and hamstring issues. Seattle recalled infielder Ryan Bliss from Triple-A Tacoma.

