Mariners minor leaguer Hogan Windish has 4 homers, 9 RBIs for Arkansas at Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Hogan Windish, a 25-year-old prospect in the Seattle Mariners’ minor league system, had four homers and nine RBIs for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers in a 9-4 win at the Springfield Cardinals. Windish became only the second professional with nine RBIs in a game since it became an official statistic in 1920. Mike Greenwell of the Boston Red Sox had nine RBIs in a 10-inning win at Seattle on Sept. 2, 1996. Windish walked in the first inning, hit a grand slam in the third, two-run homers in the fifth and seventh, an a solo drive in the ninth.

