Mariners LHP Robbie Ray has Tommy John surgery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray underwent Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repair on his left elbow Wednesday and will miss the rest of the season. The procedure was performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas. Ray will begin his rehabilitation in two to three weeks in Arizona. The 31-year-old Ray is in the second season of a $115 million, five-year contract. He suffered the injury in his season debut against the Cleveland Guardians on March 31, when he allowed five runs, three earned, in 3 1/3 innings and walked five.

