Mariners lefty Gonzales getting tests on forearm, will miss start in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mariners starter Marco Gonzales remained in Seattle for tests on his left forearm and will not make his scheduled start Saturday in Texas. Manager Scott Servais says Gonzalez felt some discomfort after his start last Sunday at home against Pittsburgh. The left-hander was still not feeling right when throwing his bullpen session between starts. Right-hander Bryan Woo is in Texas with the Mariners to make his big league debut in Gonzales’ spot. Seattle will have to make a roster move before Saturday’s game to add the 23-year-old Woo to the roster.

