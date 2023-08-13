Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales will have season-ending forearm surgery

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales will undergo nerve surgery and will miss the rest of the season. Gonzales will have surgery Aug. 22 to decompress the anterior interosseous nerve in his left forearm. The 31-year-old hopes to recover by spring training. Gonzales was 4-1 with a 5.22 ERA in 10 starts. He hasn’t pitched since May 28, when he felt discomfort in the forearm after throwing 5 2/3 innings against Pittsburgh. At the time, the Mariners thought Gonzales had a forearm strain.

