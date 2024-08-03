Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez takes next step in recovery from ankle injury, no timeline on return

By TIM BOOTH The Associated Press
Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez, center, lies on the ground between right fielder Victor Robles, left, and left fielder Dylan Moore after crashing into the outfield wall during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephen Brashear]

SEATTLE (AP) — Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez has started running in his recovery from a high-ankle sprain, but the team is still uncertain about the timeline for when their young star could return to the lineup. General manager Justin Hollander says that Rodríguez had started “linear running” and that he was recovering at “a high rate of speed.” But there was no timeline on when he’d return. Seattle also placed righty Gregory Santos on the 15-day IL with a biceps injury, but hope it will be a short stint on the injured list.

