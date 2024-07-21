Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez leaves game vs Astros with injury after crashing into outfield fence

SEATTLE (AP) — Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez was pulled in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros with an injury after he leaped for a flyball on a Yordan Alvarez RBI triple and appeared to twist his right ankle on the pad of the center-field fence. Rodríguez grabbed his ankle in pain and remained on the ground for a few minutes Sunday, but eventually walked off the field with Mariners trainer Taylor Bennett and manager Scott Servais. He was replaced in center field by right fielder Victor Robles, with Luke Raley going from first base to right field and Ty France entering the game at first base.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.