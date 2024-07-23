Mariners Julio Rodriguez has MRI on right ankle a day after crashing into outfield fence

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez was out of the starting lineup on Monday after leaving Sunday’s game in the sixth inning with a sprained right ankle, and was still considered “day to day.” Rodríguez underwent an MRI early Monday afternoon and the team is awaiting results. Rodríguez injured his right ankle on Sunday when he jumped for a long drive hit by Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez and crashed into the wall.

