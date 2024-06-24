Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco back after being out with hamstring strain

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before Monday night’s game at Tampa Bay. Polanco was placed on the IL on May 27 with a right hamstring strain and played in six games between Triple-A Tacoma and Class A Everett on a rehab assignment. Infielder Tyler Locklear was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.