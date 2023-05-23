Mariners hope to get IF Dylan Moore, RHPs Andrés Muñoz and Penn Murfee back soon

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are hopeful of getting three major contributors back from injuries in the next couple of weeks. Infielder Dylan Moore played in three games at Class A Everett and will move to Triple-A Tacoma to continue his rehab assignment later this week with the chance he’s activated during Seattle’s current 10-game homestand. Relief pitchers Andrés Muñoz and Penn Murfee could return during Seattle’s next road trip. It wasn’t all good news. Pitcher Easton McGee is likely to need Tommy John surgery and first baseman Evan White underwent surgery to repair an issue in his hip.

