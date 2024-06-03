Mariners hope their pitching can keep them atop the AL West and overcome a lackluster offense

SEATTLE (AP) — For the first time in 21 years, the month of June has arrived and the Seattle Mariners find themselves in first place in the AL West. The Mariners have won seven of their past eight games and built a four-game lead over Texas in the divison. They’ve taken that lead because of their pitching. Seattle’s five starters lead the league in quality starts. The overall dominance of Seattle’s pitching is making up for an offense that ranks near the bottom of the league. The Mariners are 28th in runs per game, 28th in batting average, 24th in OPS and lead the league in strikeouts.

