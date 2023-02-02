Mariners hope offseason additions have closed gap in AL West

By TIM BOOTH The Associated Press
FILE -Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto talks with reporters during Major League Baseball's GM Meetings Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Carlsbad, Calif. Jerry Dipoto saw up close last year during the regular season and again in October where the differences lie if the Seattle Mariners expect to close the gap on Houston in the AL West.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregory Bull]

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are convinced they’re an improved team from the one that last season ended the longest playoff drought in baseball. That comes despite an offseason that lacked any major splashes in free agency. The Mariners made several additions to the roster that should make them a deeper and more versatile team, led by second baseman Kolten Wong, outfielders Teoscar Hernández and AJ Pollock, and infielder Tommy La Stella. But the core of Seattle’s roster remains its starting pitching and key everyday players like AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodríguez, Ty France and J.P. Crawford.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.