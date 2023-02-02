Mariners hope offseason additions have closed gap in AL West

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are convinced they’re an improved team from the one that last season ended the longest playoff drought in baseball. That comes despite an offseason that lacked any major splashes in free agency. The Mariners made several additions to the roster that should make them a deeper and more versatile team, led by second baseman Kolten Wong, outfielders Teoscar Hernández and AJ Pollock, and infielder Tommy La Stella. But the core of Seattle’s roster remains its starting pitching and key everyday players like AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodríguez, Ty France and J.P. Crawford.

