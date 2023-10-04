Mariners have resources to make moves after 88-win season but it might not be in free agency

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto says he doesn’t know if going out and signing high-cost, big-name free agents is the answer to make the team better than the other clubs in the AL West. Dipoto says he understands the comments and frustration from some of Seattle’s players saying they need more help after the Mariners won 88 games but missed the playoffs. Dipoto says the Mariners don’t have many holes to fill this offseason and most of them are on the offensive side. That doesn’t mean Seattle is going to spend, and it may be done via trades.

