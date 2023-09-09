Mariners’ George Kirby apologizes to manager Scott Servais for wishing for earlier removal

ST. PETERBURG, Fla (AP) — Seattle Mariners right-hander George Kirby has apologized to manager Scott Servais for comments after Friday night’s 7-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays that he wished that he wasn’t sent back out for the seventh inning after reaching the 90-pitch mark. Servais, before Saturday’s game with the Rays, said he talked with Kirby “for a long time” both Friday night and Saturday morning. The Mariners were up 4-2 when Kirby returned to the mound in the seventh. After Taylor Wells grounded out, Jose Siri doubled and came home when René Pinto hit a game-tying homer on Kirby’s 102 and final pitch.

