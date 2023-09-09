Mariners’ George Kirby apologizes to manager Scott Servais for wishing for earlier removal

By The Associated Press
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby (68) reacts as Tampa Bay Rays' Rene Pinto (50) runs around the bases after his two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

ST. PETERBURG, Fla (AP) — Seattle Mariners right-hander George Kirby has apologized to manager Scott Servais for comments after Friday night’s 7-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays that he wished that he wasn’t sent back out for the seventh inning after reaching the 90-pitch mark. Servais, before Saturday’s game with the Rays, said he talked with Kirby “for a long time” both Friday night and Saturday morning. The Mariners were up 4-2 when Kirby returned to the mound in the seventh. After Taylor Wells grounded out, Jose Siri doubled and came home when René Pinto hit a game-tying homer on Kirby’s 102 and final pitch.

