Mariners first baseman Ty France surprised to find out he’s been put on waivers

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle first baseman Ty France was surprised to find out Monday he had been put on waivers by the Mariners. The Mariners placed France on irrevocable outright waivers Sunday. The 30-year-old is in the midst of a tough season at the plate, hitting .223 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs in 88 games. He has a .312 on-base percentage and a slugging percentage of .350. France is still on the Mariners’ active roster for their game against the Angels. He was not in the starting lineup, but could play if needed.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.