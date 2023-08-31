Mariners find themselves in rare spot heading into September: first place

By TIM BOOTH The Associated Press
Seattle Mariners right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (35) runs away from first baseman Ty France after being doused as they celebrate the Mariners' 5-4 win over the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners started August with a 6-4 loss to Boston that left them in fourth place in the AL West. It continued a frustrating trend of hovering near the .500 mark. They were on the fringes of being in the AL wild card race after that Aug. 1 setback. Fast forward 30 days and all has changed for Seattle following the most successful month in franchise history. For the first time in more than 20 years, the Mariners will go into September in first place in the division after winning a team record 21 games in August.

