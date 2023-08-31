Mariners find themselves in rare spot heading into September: first place

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners started August with a 6-4 loss to Boston that left them in fourth place in the AL West. It continued a frustrating trend of hovering near the .500 mark. They were on the fringes of being in the AL wild card race after that Aug. 1 setback. Fast forward 30 days and all has changed for Seattle following the most successful month in franchise history. For the first time in more than 20 years, the Mariners will go into September in first place in the division after winning a team record 21 games in August.

