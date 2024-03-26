Mariners fifth starter Bryan Woo to begin season on injured list with elbow inflammation

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will start the season with No. 5 starter Bryan Woo on the 15-day injured list due to inflammation in his right elbow. Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said there is no structural damage in the pitching elbow and the hope is the inflammation will subside in about seven to 10 days and allow Woo to start throwing again. It’s similar to last season when Woo had a short stint on the injured list in August. Woo went 4-5 with a 4.21 ERA in 18 starts last season for the Mariners after being called up from the minors.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.