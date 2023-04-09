Mariners edge Guardians 3-2, hand Quantrill rare home loss

CLEVELAND (AP) — Eugenio Suárez drove in two runs and the Seattle Mariners got to Cal Quantrill early before handing Cleveland’s starter his first home loss since 2019 with a 3-2 win over the Guardians. Suárez hit RBI singles in the first and second innings off Quantrill, who came in 14-0 in 34 regular-season starts at Progressive Field. The right-hander hadn’t lost a home start since Sept. 9, 2019, when he was with San Diego. Marco Gonzales allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings, and Seattle’s bullpen came through again as the Mariners won their sixth straight in Cleveland. The Mariners’ relievers combined for five scoreless innings in Friday’s win.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.