Mariners DH Mitch Garver scratched from lineup before game with Red Sox due to back spasms

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners designated hitter Mitch Garver was removed from the starting lineup before Friday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox due to back spasms. The team said Garver was day-to-day. Garver was the Mariners’ top free-agent signing this offseason. He hit .270 with 19 homers and 50 RBIs in 87 games for Texas last year, and had three home runs and 14 RBIs in the postseason to help the Rangers win their first World Series.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.