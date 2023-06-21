Mariners’ Crawford bruises right shoulder in a collision with the Yankees’ Bader, to get MRI

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford left a 3-1 loss to the New York Yankees after 2 1/2 innings because of a bruised right shoulder sustained in a collision with Harrison Bader. Crawford flied out leading off the game and was hurt when Bader stole second base in the second inning. Crawford grounded out in the third and was replaced by Dylan Moore in the bottom half. Crawford said X-rays were negative and he will get an MRI Wednesday. He is hitting .239 with four homers and 24 RBIs.

