Mariners CF Julio Rodríguez out of lineup for second straight day due to sore foot

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez was out of the lineup for the second straight day due to soreness in his left foot. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Rodríguez was feeling better but still experiencing discomfort in the foot a day after being a late scratch right before the Mariners faced Oakland. Rodríguez was scratched shortly before first pitch on Tuesday night. Servais said after the game it was a pinched nerve in Rodríguez’s foot that was causing the discomfort. Rodríguez has enjoyed the finest month of his career in August. In 23 games this month, Rodríguez is hitting .429 with seven homers, 10 doubles and 30 RBIs.

