Mariners CF Julio Rodríguez exits game with sore lower back

TORONTO (AP) — Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez has left Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning because of a sore lower back. He was replaced in center field by AJ Pollock. The 22-year-old Rodríguez won the AL Rookie of the Year award last season and was selected for the All-Star Game. He began the day batting .236 with five homers, 13 RBIs and a .745 OPS.

