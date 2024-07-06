Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez leaves game versus Blue Jays with quad injury

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez was removed from the game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning due to discomfort in his right quadriceps. Seattle manager Scott Servais said after a 5-4 loss to Toronto that Rodríguez felt discomfort in the quadriceps while going through his pregame warmup routine and decided to try and play through it. He appeared to be moving cautiously in center field during the top of the first inning and Servais said it was obvious that a change needed to be made before the Mariners took the field for the second. Servais said Rodríguez was expected to undergo an MRI.

