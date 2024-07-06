Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez leaves game versus Blue Jays after 1st inning

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez was removed from Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning. No reason was given for Rodríguez leaving the game, although the 23-year-old had been having a rough time in recent days. Rodríguez fouled a pitch off his left knee during Friday’s win over Toronto. He appeared to be moving cautiously in center field during the top of the first inning and was replaced in the lineup when the Mariners took the field for the second.

