Mariners call up 21-year-old prospect Jonatan Clase in hopes of sparking an underperforming offense

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have called up top prospect Jonatan Clase, looking to help spark an offense that has underperformed in the first 2 1/2 weeks of the season. A 21-year-old switch-hitting outfielder, Clase was hitting .311 with four doubles, two triple and two homers in 12 games with Triple-A Tacoma to begin the season. He spent last season split between Single-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas. Clase appeared in 15 spring training games with the Mariners. He takes the roster spot of Dominic Canzone, who suffered a shoulder injury crashing into the wall.

