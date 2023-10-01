Mariners Cal Raleigh apologizes for comments after Seattle eliminated from postseason race

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh apologized to his teammates and coaches for his strong comments about the team’s commitment to winning after the Mariners were eliminated from postseason contention. Raleigh spoke for about 90 seconds and did not take questions a day after Seattle lost to Texas and was eliminated from the American League playoff picture. Raleigh expressed his frustration with Seattle falling short after Saturday’s 6-1 loss to Texas. The Mariners snapped a 21-year playoff drought last season and entered this year with the expectation of making it two playoff appearances in a row. Raleigh seemed mostly concerned with making sure his comments weren’t taken the wrong way by teammates.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.