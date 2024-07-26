Mariners bolster bullpen acquiring Yimi García from the Toronto Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners bolstered their bullpen acquiring right-hander Yimi García from Toronto with top prospect Jonatan Clase part of the return going back to the Blue Jays. Just hours after Seattle made a big splash at the plate by acquiring Randy Arozarena from Tampa Bay, the Mariners addressed another need by adding another arm to their bullpen. García has appeared in 29 games and has a 2.70 ERA with 42 strikeouts and just eight walks. García missed about a month due to a nerve issue in his elbow, but returned to the Blue Jays bullpen following the All-Star break. Clase has appeared in 19 games this season for Seattle and batted .195 while playing both center and left field.

