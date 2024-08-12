Mariners and Victor Robles reach agreement on 2-year extension worth $9.75 million, AP source says

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners and outfielder Victor Robles have reached agreement on a two-year contract extension worth $9.75 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement. The deal also includes a $9 million option for the 2027 season. Robles has been a revelation for Seattle after being acquired from Washington.

