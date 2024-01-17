Mariners add right-hander Austin Voth to bullpen with $1.25 million. 1-year deal

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners added to their bullpen by agreeing to a $1.25 million, one-year contract with right-hander Austin Voth. The 31-year-old made 25 relief appearances last season for Baltimore after spending the majority of the 2022 season as a starter. Voth was 1-2 with a 5.19 ERA for the Orioles in 2023. In 2022, Voth started the season as a reliever for the Nationals before being traded to Baltimore. Following the trade, Voth pitched in 22 games with 17 starts and was 5-4 with a 3.04 ERA. The signing is a homecoming for Voth, who grew up in the Seattle area and played three seasons in college at Washington.

