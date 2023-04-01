Mariners add depth acquiring IF/OF Nick Solak from Reds

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners acquired infielder/outfielder Nick Solak from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for cash. Solak was designated for assignment by the Reds. Seattle had an open spot on its 40-man roster and assigned Solak to Triple-A Tacoma. Before this season, Solak, 28, spent his entire career with Texas. He appeared in 253 games over parts of the past four seasons with the Rangers. Solak’s most productive season came in 2021 when he appeared in 127 games and hit .242 with 11 home runs and 49 RBIs. Solak spent almost all of that season at second base but also played left field, center field and third base in his time with the Rangers.

