Mariners activate Dominic Canzone off injured list. J.P. Crawford getting closer to return

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone has been activated after missing a month with a left shoulder injury. Canzone was placed on the injured list on April 15 with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder after crashing into the outfield wall. Canzone played three games on a rehab assignment and was instantly placed into the lineup in left field for the series finale against Kansas City. He’s not the only addition the Mariners could be receiving. Shortstop J.P. Crawford is scheduled to play in a second rehab game at Triple-A Tacoma and could join the team in Baltimore ahead of a lengthy road trip.

